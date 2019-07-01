FRONTENAC — An Arma man is dead following a wreck on Friday.



According to a release from the Kansas Highway Patrol, first responders were dispatched at approximately 10:25 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 160 Highway and Free King Highway.



According to the release, a 2008 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 70-year-old Arma resident Ricky VanKirk, was driving north on Free King Highway. A 2005 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 18-year-old Garland resident Caden Webb, was driving east on U.S. 160. VanKirk failed to yield right of way and was struck by Webb in the eastbound lane of U.S. 160 Highway.



VanKirk was fatally injured. He was wearing a seatbelt. Webb sustained injuries and was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital by a personal vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.



The passengers of Webb’s vehicle, were Fort Scott residents 17-year-old Lauren Madison and 20-year-old Jeron Poyner. Madison and Poyner went to the hospital via personal vehicle with possible injuries and complaint of pain.



