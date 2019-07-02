

FRIDAY



Free Music On The Lake: Johnnie Zibert Polka Band with Gerald Azember

Musicians will once again perform live, free, each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through September 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. Performances are Friday's at 6 p.m.



SATURDAY



Pittsburg Farmers Market

Come buy fresh produce and other items locally at the Pittsburg Farmers Market at 119 East 11th Street. Wednesdays: June 5 to August 7, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays: April 13 to October 26, 8 a.m. to noon.



Free Music Night at McCune Farm to Market

The first Saturday of each month enjoy free music at the McCune Farm to Market. Children are welcome but be sure to bring your lawn chairs. July 6 performer is Stone Country.



Arcadia Independence Day Celebration

An Independence Day Celebration will be held Saturday, July 6 at the Arcadia ballfield. Hosted by the City of Arcadia and The Old Settlers Committee, there will be softball games and other entertainment throughout the day. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, soft drinks, and water will be sold. Softball registrations are being taken at the Rustic Barn convenience store. Tickets for a 50/50 drawing will be sold and the winner will be announced before the fireworks show that evening.



Open Mic Night at Bender on 7

Open Mic Night at Bender on 7 will be at 6 p.m. at Bender on 7 located at 820 South Summit St., Girard. This is an opportunity to listen to local artists grow. The event is on the first and third Saturday from February through August.



