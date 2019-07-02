Struggling home decor chain Z Gallerie is retrenching, with plans to close more than two dozen stores across the country.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, according to the Dallas Morning News, and is in the process of rejecting leases for some underperforming stores.

DirectBuy has acquired the company out of bankruptcy with a winning bid of $20.3 million.

This is the second time Z Gallerie has filed for bankruptcy. The first was in 2009.

Already this year, 17 locations were shuttered. Now, executives are pulling the plug on 27 more. Thirty-four stores will remain open.

The Z Gallerie locations set to close are:

- 1700 Fourth St., Berkeley, Calif.

- 1006 N. El Camino Real E., Encinitas, Calif.

- 343 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, Calif.

- 42 S. De Lacey, Pasadena, Calif.

- 21540 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, Calif.

- 4663 River City Drive, Jacksonville, Fla.

- 5701 Sunset Drive, Miami, Fla.

- 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

- 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta, Ga.

- 800 Highway 400 S., Dawsonville, Ga.

- 14405 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel, Ind.

- 68 Oakbrook Center, Oakbrook, Ill.

- 134 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, Ill.

- 4853 W. 117th St., Leawood, Kan.

- 10156 Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge, La.

- 2300 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis, Md.

- 5959 Triangle Town Blvd., Raleigh-Durham, NC

- 4194 Easton Gateway Drive, Columbus, Ohio

- 7277 SW. Bridgeport Road, Tigard, Ore.

- 988 Village Green Drive, Allen, Texas

- 10000 Research Blvd., Austin, Texas

- 5225 Alpha Road, Dallas, Texas

- 5133 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth, Texas

- 3920 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas

- 2180 Lone Star Drive, Sugar Land, Texas

- 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands, Texas

- 2920 District Ave., Fairfax, Va.