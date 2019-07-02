PITTSBURG — As usual, the Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market will be open Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 119 E. 11th Street in Pittsburg, but this week the farmers’ market will feature special activities in celebration of Independence Day.

“We just want to have more community involvement and activity going on to help people who might be coming to town or staying in town to get their holiday started and to have a fun and safe environment,” said Amber Devena, Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market manager, adding that visitors to the farmers’ market can also pick up some products to enjoy during their Fourth of July celebrations.

Throughout the farmers’ market, a “Jam ‘N’ Jam” open mic and open jam session will be going on. Every 15 minutes, a performer will win a jar of jam or jelly of their choice from one of the market’s vendors.

The Southeast Kansas Nature Center, operated by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, will be on hand and running an interactive educational booth. The group Pittsburg Rocks will also have a table set up with rocks and paint markers available for kids to paint rocks that they can keep or hide.

Maggie’s Curbside BBQ will have a food truck at the farmers’ market, and Smittle House Bed & Breakfast will be in attendance with a variety of flavors of their homemade ice cream available.

Other food vendors at the farmers’ market will include Misty Morning Farms, providing fresh produce, Sunny Lane Farm offering meats including grass fed lamb and beef and pasture raised pork and chicken, Brenda Sanchez selling baked goods, and Ed Martin with wood crafts.

Tamara Blaes with fresh blueberries and raspberries and Sunshine Farms offering fresh blackberries will also be at the farmers’ market, as will Coal Valley Angus with meats including beef sticks, jerky, steaks, ground beef and brats. Swartz’s Locally Grown Produce will be selling produce and pure raw honey, while Oz Country Mercantile will have produce, along with jams and jellies for sale.

Helen Roberts will be offering jellies and jams, along with baked goods, dog treats, and yard art for sale. Willow Tree Weaving and Creations will have jellies for sale, as well as hand-crafted soaps, hand-woven rugs, facial wraps, bath bombs, and more.

To find out more about the Pittsburg Area Farmers’ market, call the City of Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department at 620-231-8310.