PITTSBURG — Everyone knows the classic board game Monopoly, but have they heard of Pittsburg-opoly?

In this game, people can start with a “greetings from Pittsburg,” head toward the Miners Memorial, take a trip to the Doggie Bag, then to the Beck & Hill Meat Market and then Sugar Rush Sweet Treats for dessert. Be careful with your roll of the die, you might end up landing on the property tax or have to draw a contingency card.



There are several recognizable businesses, new and old — such as 85-year-old business Chicken Annie’s and a newer restaurant in town, The Pitt. Also included is the historical landmark, the Colonial Fox Theatre and the local college, Pittsburg State University.

“It’s delightful, it’s a super surprise,” said Vonnie Corsini, executive director of the Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation said. “It just feels great to be recognized as a downtown icon.”



There are also many places on the board where people might recall memories from their childhood — including Lakeside Park, Lowe’s Skateway, Holiday Lanes and Kiddieland Amusement Park.



Crawford County Historical Museum and Little Balkans Days also have a place on the board.

“I think it’s neat to see someone from outside the community to be able to look us up and research area events, to make the board — to me — was a testament of how important the festival is to the community,” said Angela Meyer, President of Little Balkans Days Association.



Crawford County Historical Museum Director Amanda Minton also shared the sentiment.

“To see that recognition to me is above and beyond wonderful,” she said, adding that it shows, “this is what we are doing in this town, come by and see us, it’s a great place to see and great place to live.”



Unbeknownst to the city government or any of the businesses and organizations featured, the game of Pittsburg-opoly was created to showcase favorite landmarks in the Pittsburg area.



Upon viewing the board game Pittsburg Assistant City Manager Jay Byers said it was nice seeing the local businesses, organizations and sites recognized.

“Anyone who lives here will be very familiar with the different sites on the board,” Byers said.



The creator of the game is called Late for the Sky Production Company, which has manufactured, designed and printed specialty Monopoly-style board games for more than 30 years. According to Michael Schulte, marketing manager for Late for the Sky, the business conducts research on the cities to showcase landmarks of the city on their own.

“We try to find as many historical landmarks as we can,” he said, adding that they try to add both old and new businesses to the board.



According Schulte the games are made in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the owners got it started in 1985 by making licensed, collegiate board games with a property trading theme. The company has no affiliation with Hasbro, the makers of Monopoly and does not use any of its protected trademarks, Schulte said.



There are games available in a variety of themes, Dog-opoly, Ocean-opoly and so on.



The games will be exclusively sold at Walmart. The games should hit the shelves this week, Schulte said. Walmart in Pittsburg confirmed that the games shipped last week and should be on the shelves soon.





