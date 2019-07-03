PITTSBURG — At about 5:30 a.m., Wednesday officers with the Pittsburg Police Department located a stolen vehicle parked in a parking lot of an apartment building in the 500 block of East Washington Street. Investigators began surveillance of the vehicle and at approximately 7 a.m., a white female returned to the vehicle and got into it. Officers then detained the female and through the subsequent investigation, determined the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and had been repainted when it was discovered on the parking lot. The vehicle was processed at the scene and returned to the owner.

As a result of the investigation, Officers contacted two additional persons in a nearby apartment. One subject was connected to the stolen vehicle, while the other person was found to have an active arrest warrant. Following are the persons arrested as part of the investigation:

Carl Thomas Powell, II, 33, of Arcadia,. Powell was charged with felony vehicle theft and was also arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant. He is being held at the Crawford County Jail without bond.

Mary Jordan Thorpe, 29, of Carthage, Missouri. Thorpe was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thorpe was also arrested on two outstanding felony arrest warrants for Failure to Appear on assorted drug charges. Thorpe is being held at the Crawford County Jail without bond.

Jammie Linn Prewett, 44, of Liberal, Missouri. Prewett was arrested on an active arrest warrant from the Frontenac Municipal Court for failure to appear. Prewett was transported to the Crawford County Jail in lieu of $435 cash bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.