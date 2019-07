COLUMBUS — The Frontenac All-Stars captured the 2019 Cal Ripken 8U Kansas State Championship Saturday, June 29.

Frontenac won the three-day tournament by beating Parsons, 12-2, Thursday, June 27; Columbus, 15-0, Friday, June 28; and Parsons again, 14-4, in the championship game Saturday.

With the tournament win, Frontenac will now advance to the Cal Ripken Baseball 8U Midwest Plains Regional Tournament July 18-21 at Cape Girardeau, Mo.