PITTSBURG — The Fourth of July may be behind us, but for those who wish Independence Day wasn’t over yet, there is still at least one more chance to celebrate the holiday in the area.

The City of Arcadia in northeast Crawford County will host its Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 6, at the Arcadia ballfield.

The event, co-hosted by the Old Settlers Committee, will feature softball games and other entertainment throughout the day. Those interested in registering for softball can do so at the Rustic Barn convenience store, according to the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau website.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, soft drinks, and water will be for sale at the Independence Day Celebration. Tickets for a 50/50 drawing will be for sale and the winner will be announced prior to the evening fireworks show. For more information, contact Linda at City Hall at 620-638-4344, or email benrice2125@yahoo.com.