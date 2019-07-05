PITTSBURG — Pittsburg Post 64 notched two wins at the All-American Classic at Jaycee Ballpark on Thursday, defeating Iola Post 15 5-4 and Columbus Post 3 11-1.

In the morning matchup, Iola beat Columbus 5-0.

Post 64 moves to 20-7, heading into a doubleheader against Columbus on Tuesday.

Connor Dillon ended the Classic in style, belting a home-run over the left field wall to clinch the 11-1 victory in five innings.

Pittsburg 11, Columbus 1

Post 64 closed the Classic with a run-rule win over Columbus. After two scoreless frames, Pittsburg notched nine runs in the third.

Matt Sabine sparked the Pittsburg scoring in the third inning, crossing the plate on a Columbus error.

Cashero extended the lead later in the frame, hitting a looping fly ball to right field, that landed in front of a diving outfielder.

Pittsburg took a 9-0 advantage into the third inning.

Girard’s Hunter Bennett pitched a strong outing for Post 64, striking out three in four innings.

After Columbus scored one run in the fifth, Pittsburg headed into their half of the inning needing only one run to end the contest.

Dillon sent the Pittsburg faithful home on a high note, clinching the win on a moonshot to left.

Jahay led Pittsburg with three hits.

Iola 5, Columbus 0

Iola opened the classic with a shutout victory over Post 3. Ethan Tavarez earned the win for Iola, striking out five in three frames.

Kane Rodgers led Iola with two hits.

Pittsburg 5, Iola 4

Post 64 needed an extra inning to defeat Iola, where Ethan Jahay delivered Pittsburg the victory on an RBI double. Alex Johnson scored the winning run.

Matt Cashero was credited with his fourth win of the season.