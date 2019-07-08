PITTSBURG — A Guatemalan man convicted earlier this year of 18 child sex crimes will spend the rest of his life in prison following his sentencing Monday.

According to Crawford County Attorney Michael Gayoso, Francsico Eduardo Noches-Padilla, 38, of Guatemala was sentenced to 15 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for 25 years, and another three — nearly anticlimactic — prison terms sentences for three charges which were considered “on-grid” felonies.

Because Judge Curtis I. Loy ordered the sentences to run consecutively, Noches-Padillia, who is in the country illegally, has effectively been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, as he would not be eligible for 375 years

A Crawford County jury found him guilty in April, of 13 counts of rape of a child under the age of 14, four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

“We are pleased the court ordered his sentences to ron consecutive to each other,” Gayoso said. “He will spend the rest of his life in prison away from children.”

The convictions stem from a series of acts committed on one minor child between 2012 and 2017.

Assistant Crawford County Attorney Reina Probert prosecuted the case.