1. Mark Coomes, coach of the Frontenac 9-and-under All Star Team, addressed the commission to request a donation for the team, and the commission approved a $250 donation to the team. A delegation of players from the team led the flag salute at the meeting.

2. Becky Cooper of McCune Osage Township Library addressed the commission to discuss the relationship between the Osage Township Board and the library.

3. Maintenance Supervisor Robert Gorentz and Sewer Operator Coby Hinton, who were scheduled to address the commission regarding Crawford County Sewer District #2, did not speak at the meeting, but Commissioner Tom Moody said he had talked to them and they would come back to address the commission about the sewer district at a later date.

4. Under new business, County Clerk Don Pyle said he had been contacted by Crawford County Mental Health Executive Director Rick Pfeiffer, who said an architect his department is working with will be available Aug. 6 for a work session with the commission. The commission tentatively approved a 9 a.m. work session for that date. Pyle also said he’d been informed that the commissioners were invited to attend the Imagine Pittsburg 2030 board summit on Aug. 14. Pyle also brought up scheduling time to discuss workers’ compensation and insurance claims and the commission agreed to discuss the matter at the regularly scheduled meeting at 10 a.m. next Tuesday, July 16.

5. Commissioner Moody announced future business including work sessions on Friday, July 12. One work session will be at 8:30 a.m. to review and sign mid-month bills and payroll vouchers, and another at 9 a.m. is scheduled for discussion of the 2020 budget.