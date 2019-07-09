PITTSBURG — The City of Pittsburg Street Division began work on East 14th Street on Tuesday.

The work includes milling of the old asphalt and a new asphalt overlay on East 14th Street from North Broadway Street to North Joplin Street.



Typical construction hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a release form the city of Pittsburg said. This work is part of the continued efforts being made on the street sales tax initiative, the city of Pittsburg 2019 Surface Preservation Project.



The Pittsburg 2019 Surface Preservation project began on June 24 and consists of milling the existing asphalt, overlay of a new asphalt surface, and installation of traffic pavement marking. The project areas consist of the following:

• North Broadway Street (US-69B) from 20th Street to Atkinson Road

• South Broadway Street (US-69B) from Madison Street to Centennial Drive

• South Stilwell Street and adjoining side streets from Thomas Street to Centennial Drive

• South Stilwell Street from Centennial Drive to Normal Street



Due to the nature of the work, changes to traffic patterns and traffic delays are expected, the release said. Work will take place over the next couple of months. Motorists are encouraged by the city to seek alternate routes when possible, to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction and be aware of workers in the work zone.



According to the release, people can contact the Public Utilities Department at 620-240-5126 with questions regarding this project.







