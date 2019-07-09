PITTSBURG — The City of Pittsburg Street Division will begin work on East 14th Street beginning Tuesday. Work will include milling of the old asphalt and a new asphalt overlay on East 14th Street from North Broadway Street to North Joplin Street.

Typical construction hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This work is part of the continued efforts being made on the street sales tax initiative.

Due to the nature of the work, changes to traffic patterns and traffic delays are expected. Work will take place over the next couple of months. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible, to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction and be aware of workers in the work zone.

The City of Pittsburg appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Contact the Public Utilities Department at 620-240-5126 with questions regarding this project.



