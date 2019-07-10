PITTSBURG — The American Legion Post 64 baseball team moved to 22-7 on the season after sweeping Columbus in Jaycee Ballpark on Tuesday.

Tuesday marked the third straight Post 64 victory over Columbus in the past week, after the team defeated Post 3 11-1 at the Fourth of July All-American Classic.

Post 64 will end their regular season next Tuesday at Chanute Post 170.

Pittsburg earned a 12-3 win in game one, and squeaked out a 2-1 five-inning victory in game two.

Both Ethan Goff and Ethan Jahay carried lengthy hitting-streaks into the nightcap. Both Goff(13) and Jahay(8) had their streaks snapped in game two.

Pittsburg Post 64 2, Columbus Post 3 1

After falling behind 1-0, Pittsburg grabbed the lead in the third frame. Following a Jacob Major double, Jake Beckmann belted a two-run RBI double to give Pittsburg the advantage.

Ethan Goff pitched all five innings, striking out five while allowing three hits.

Pittsburg 12, Columbus 3

Pittsburg sprinted out to a 9-0 lead after two innings, before notching one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Pittsburg notched nine RBIs in the game on 13 hits. Beckmann led the way, going 4-for-4 at the plate, with two RBIs and three runs.

Teammate Alex Johnson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Kenny Bell added in two RBIs.

Caden Lallemand was credited with the win, allowing no hits in the first two innings.

Matt Sabine and Kyle Kubler entered the game in relief.