A thunderstorm swept through southeast Kansas Wednesday, causing wind damage to electrical poles and outbuildings. Sheets of rain fell over the area causing flood-prone areas to pool with water.



The storm approached at approximately 11 a.m., as part of a line of storms which marched across the region, according to the National Weather Service of Springfield Missouri.



According to NWS Meteorologist Tom Olsen, the “heavy rain” measured 1 to 2 inches. The wind meter at Atkinson Municipal Airport, measured wind speeds of between 35 to 40 miles per hour, Olsen said, adding the area could have seen gusts of up to 40 to 50 miles per hour.



According to Westar Energy 300 people were without power and by 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday there were 13 left without power. People are encouraged to assume any downed power lines are live, and to report any downed lines to Westar’s reportage hotline or to the police department, a Westar spokesman said.



The City of Pittsburg Burn site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, located 1.5 miles east of Rouse St. on Quincy St. The burn site is for tree limbs and brush only. For questions regarding the burn site people can call 620-231-8310. For cancellations due to inclement weather, call 620-232-PARK (7275). People may also schedule by appointment by calling Pittsburg Parks & Recreation at 620-231-8310.



Following the cold front from the storm the area should be drier, Olsen said. The weather is forecast to be in the upper 80s leading up to this weekend.

