FRIDAY

Thunder Mug & Quiet, Etc. to perform at TJ Lelands

A free show for 21 and over at TJ Lelands will feature Thunder Mug with Nitemirror (from Lawrence, KS) & Quiet, Etc. (from Shreveport, LA) at 10 p.m. on Friday.



Free Music On The Lake

Musicians will once again perform live each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through September 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. Performances are Fridays at 6 p.m. July 12 performers are Dan Duling and Shana Lynette.



Science Tellers special event at PPL

The Pittsburg Public Library is hosting an event called A Universe of Stories which will feature “Science Tellers.”

“Throughout this amazing intergalactic story, Science Tellers use science experiments to bring the story to life,” the library said in a release. “Go ‘behind the scenes’ of the special effects and recreate the science experiments with the help of volunteers from the audience,” from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church Activity Center at 304 West 3rd Street, just west of the library. This free event is open to all ages. For additional information people can call the library at 620-230-5556.



SATURDAY

Arma Community-wide Yard Sale

Arma Economic Development is sponsoring a community-wide yard sale on July 13. The Golden Era will be open for a Kids’ Sale, using the Bedene Funeral Home parking lot for people that want to bring stuff up to sell if they don’t have enough to merit a separate garage sale. People can set up in the Wi-Fi park by the library for crafts, and there will be organizations selling food and hopefully some people providing entertainment. There is no charge for people to set up outside, small charge for a table in the Golden Era. Arma Economic Development hopes to make the community-wide yard sale an annual event.



SUNDAY

Harry S. Truman presentation at MHM

Miners Hall Museum in Franklin, Kansas is hosting its Third Quarterly Exhibit, "The War to End All Wars” opening July 1 and continuing through September 28. This exhibit and programs will focus on the artifacts and stories of the men that served in the militaries of the world from 1914 through 1918 and the subsequent Treaty of Versailles. There will be special monthly programs during the quarter. At 2 p.m. Sunday the museum will be open to share about Harry S. Truman - WW1 Memories, presented by Kavan Stull. Stull will portray Harry Truman in his old WW1 uniform as he tells about his military service after his retirement from Public life.



