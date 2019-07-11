PITTSBURG — A new sports team is set to make their first appearance in Pittsburg.

Pittsburg High School made the addition of girls soccer for the 2019-2020 school year official this week.

The announcement will excite local soccer fans, as the Purple Dragons now offer both girls and boys soccer. The boys soccer team had a strong campaign in 2018, and will look to continue that momentum into this year.

The Pittsburg girls team will look to make a fast impression on the SEK this upcoming season. The girls soccer season is set to be added to the spring sports schedule.