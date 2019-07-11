PITTSBURG — In November the Pittsburg Community School District announced they were going to begin a strategic planning process, now they have analyzed results from community feedback meetings which they shared on Tuesday during a community coffee at Block22.

USD 250 Superintendent of Schools Richard Proffitt said when he and Assistant Superintendent of Schools Brad Hanson entered the district just over a year ago, that they would spend a year “discover and uncover as much about the district as we possibly can.” With this in mind they came to the board to suggest doing a strategic plan.

Before then, the district had not implemented a strategic plan in eight years.

The district hosted several community feedback meetings at which the district listened to approximately 100 people — including students, parents, local businesses and community leaders — to share what they believe are the schools strengths and weaknesses. According to Proffitt, the district wanted to know from the community what tools they believed students needed before graduating.

“It calls on to the partnership between the school, parents, people in the community, businesses and other entities for this plan to work out,” Proffitt said.

Five questions were asked:

• What are we doing well as a school district?

• What challenges do we have as a school district?

• Where would you like to see the school district in five years?

• In what ways can we improve the communication process within the school community?

• In what way should we be partnering with our community to serve our students educational needs?

From these questions responses, Proffitt said it was apparent that the community would like the district to focus on several areas, which were then narrowed down to the top five areas of focus: curriculum, social-emotional-academic learning (SEAL), community partnerships, communication and resource management.

According to Proffitt, the community shared the characteristics which a graduate of USD 250 should have. The collection is called a “Profile of a Graduate” which include the characteristics: responsible citizen, competent communicator, critical thinker, effective collaborator and strategic problem solver.

The next step is putting everything into play, the district said.

To do this, Proffitt said not only are teachers going to implement these areas of focus in the classroom, but the students are also going to have expectations — anyone who enters the building are going to be expected to follow “The Dragon Way”, Proffitt said.

The Dragon Way is a verbal representation of the strategic plan which focuses on accountability and relationships, the district said. The strategic plan, The Dragon Way, is also written in a document meant to supplement the current handbook and policies already in place at the district. The document was approved by the USD 250 Board of Education on Monday during a board meeting.

People can learn more about the strategic plan at www.DragonExcellence.org or go to the next community coffee at 8 a.m. on July 24 in the Community Room at Block22.

