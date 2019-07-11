PITTSBURG — After being pulled over for traffic violations two people were taken into custody.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, law enforcement officers stopped a vehicle on the US 69 Hwy Bypass, north of 4th St., for traffic violations.



According to the release, upon subsequent contact with the occupants, officers discovered that one of the passengers, 19-year-old Spencer A. Mishmash, of Wichita, had a felony arrest warrant for an alleged armed robbery out of Sedgwick County.



Mishmash was taken into custody for this warrant, and allegedly struggled with officers and resisted arrest, the release said. Mishmash was eventually brought under control and was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking. Mishmash was arrested on the Sedgwick County arrest warrant (armed robbery) and for felony interference with law enforcement. He is currently being held on $53,000 bond.



The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Alexandria R. Kloer, of Pittsburg, was also arrested. Kloer was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking. She was arrested on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. Kloer was later released on $3,000 bond.



The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at our automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.





