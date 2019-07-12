BAXTER SPRINGS — Following Tuesday’s thriller in game one of the Kansas 12u State Series, Pittsburg looked to clinch the state title and a trip to the Midwest Regional Tournament.

Pittsburg did just that, as the 12u All-Stars captured a 10-0 win against Baxter Springs to earn the crown.

Baxter Springs came within one-run of winning the first game, which would have forced a winner-take-all game three on Saturday.

Tyler Garzone was the hero for the 12u on Tuesday, however late game heroics were not necessary in this one, as the 12u team displayed a dominant display in all three facets of the game.

Carsen Nickelson earned the win from the mound. After claiming a win in game one, Noah Duncan came into the game in relief, closing the fifth with three strikeouts to clinch the victory.

Pittsburg grabbed an early lead, and pounced on the Lions in the fourth frame. Nate Mitchell launched a home run to spark the Pittsburg scoring in the fourth.

Conner Proffitt pushed the 12u advantage to 4-0 after looping a flyball to right field for an RBI single.

Michael Westhoff added to the scoreline to keep the momentum churning, scoring on a Nickelson single midway in the inning.

In total, Pittsburg plated seven runs in the fourth to extend the lead to 9-0.

Pittsburg will now look to continue their momentum in the Midwest Regional Tournament in Indianapolis.