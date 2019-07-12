PITTSBURG — A building in Pittsburg is a complete loss following an early-morning blaze.

According to a release from the city of Pittsburg, at approximately 4:30 a.m. the Pittsburg Fire Department were dispatched to 1401 N Broadway for a structure fire. Pitt Realty ran their business in this building.

No injuries were reported and no one was inside at the time of the fire. The Kansas State fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. According to the city, it cannot be determined at this time if there are concerns of foul play.

The area was barricaded to clean up debris.