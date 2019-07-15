PITTSBURG — One man was arrested after stealing a staged GPS enabled decoy vehicle.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 11 a.m., Sunday, law offices of the police department responded to the 200 block of E. Adams St. in reference to a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress. The vehicle was a decoy staged by the police department.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., Sunday, the decoy began to show activity and officers responded to the location from where it was pinging, which was the alleyway behind 208 E. Adams, the release said.

Upon arrival, officers located 36-year-old Jacob D. Lawson, of Pittsburg, who was allegedly in possession of the vehicle. Additional follow up on scene revealed that Lawson had taken the vehicle from where it had been staged.

Lawson was arrested without incident for felony theft of a motor vehicle, and he was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking, where he is presently being held without bond for violations of parole with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.