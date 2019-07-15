Craft fair to benefit Parsons Youth Crisis Center

PITTSBURG — It may be July, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t get into the Christmas spirit.

For the past several years, Genelle Mead and Wanda Ross have co-coordinated a special craft fair to collect donations for the Parsons Youth Crisis Shelter. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday at Meadowbrook Mall, in Pittsburg.

The shelter serves as a temporary home to approximately 20 boys between the ages of six and 18.

“They are always needing financial assistance,” Mead said. “It’s the only thing I know how to do.”

Mead has lived in Parsons since 2002 and during this time she also became involved with the craft show circuit as a kettle corn vendor. During some volunteer efforts with the local chamber office, Mead discovered the youth shelter.

Once she had learned that they were in her town, she knew she needed to visit with them. Foster care is close to her heart as her parents were foster parents. Mead had foster sisters growing up.

“I was familiar with foster care, that was my charity of choice,” Mead said.

Through volunteering, Mead has met several of the boys who lived there.

“These kids are the kindest, they have hearts of gold,” she said.

The boys are a big help in the community, Mead said.

“They mow yards and are more than willing to step up and help,” she said.