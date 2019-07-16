PITTSBURG — This Saturday, local bikers will come together to remember a good friend with a memorial dice run.

Scott “Scotty” VanBecelaere, of Pittsburg, died of a sudden heart attack in 2016 leaving behind his wife, Diane, and children.

A longtime friend of VanBecelaere, Michael Heckert and his wife Kimberly, wanted to do something to support the family and let them know they have people who care for them. He also wanted to provide a way to help fund VanBecelaere’s children’s education.

VanBecelaere was a “big motorcycle enthusiast.” Heckert, his biking buddy, decided this would be the way to go. The Scott VanBecelaere Memorial Dice Run was created and this will be the third year.

The event will be on Saturday, beginning at the Pittsburg American Legion. The Pittsburg Fire Department will put up a flag on its ladder truck to mark the beginning of the route. Each stop will be at legions and VFWs.

“He was big in supporting them,” Heckert said.

Registration is $20 and will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the legion. Participants will ride out at 11 a.m. and the ride will end at Jimmy B’s located at 202 N. Locust, Pittsburg.

At Jimmy B’s there will be pizza from Mazzios, live music from the bands Out Loud and Big Smitty, sponsored by Van Becelaere Green House. The street will be closed off for the outdoor event.

There will be a burnout contest, “which everybody really loves,” Heckert said, adding it was also something VanBecelaere was big on doing too.

“Scotty was big on doing burnouts at the bars, sometimes inside or right outside the bars,” he said with a chuckle.

People who do not wish to go on the ride can pay $10 for the night’s entertainment starting at 5 p.m. at the bar.