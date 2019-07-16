ARMA — The Arma City Council took the following actions during its meeting on Monday.

Arma City Mayor Rock Anderson updated the council on Arma’s strategic plan. He asked the council about places they would like to see in the city.

The council was updated on budget preparation, requests and expenditures.

A city park security camera bid was approved for $2,029.70.

The city council approved UTV and Golf ordinances.

The council also approved giving the Arma Bulldog softball team $3,000 to go to the World Series in southern Florida on July 22. The group has raised $1,500 toward their trip.