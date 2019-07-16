USD 250-P3, Salvation Army, Walmart partner to collect school supplies

PITTSBURG — USD 250-P3, Walmart and the Pittsburg Salvation Army have partnered for a donation event for school supplies called ‘Stuff the Bus’.

USD250-P3 is an organization which identify needs of students within the Pittsburg Community Schools District. The organization connects the students with items such as school supplies through partnerships in the community. For this event P3 is partnering with Pittsburg Salvation Army and Walmart.

What’s Stuff the Bus?

Stuff the Bus is a national event hosted by Walmart and the Salvation Army. The community purchases school supplies and then the items are stuffed in a bus outside of Walmart.

Volunteers will accept donations between 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Marketplace.

People can also leave items at drop-off locations: USD 250 Board Office located at 510 Deill street, The Family Resource Center located at 1600 N. Walnut, Community Health of Southeast Kansas located at 3011 N. Michigan and Community Health Dental Clinic located 924 N. Broadway.

Monetary donations can be sent to USD 250, mailed to 510 Deill Street, with P3 Supply in the check memo.

All items are welcome, but priority items include: backpacks for all ages, spiral notebooks, pens and pencils, crayons (regular and jumbo sized) and pencil boxes.

“We have a wonderful collaboration with P3 to strengthen the drive to stuff the bus even more,” said Mylie Hadden, Pittsburg Salvation Army Corp Officer.