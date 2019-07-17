1. The commission signed motions from the previous meeting and approved the consent agenda. Commissioner Bruce Blair was not at the meeting.

2. Brandon Poland addressed the commission on behalf of the Girard 10-and-under All Stars to request a donation to help the team pay for a trip to the regional tournament in Dickinson, North Dakota. The commission approved a $250 donation to the team.

3. Crawford County Emergency Management Director Jason VanBecelaere addressed the commission regarding a hazard mitigation plan and the commission approved the plan. VanBecelaere also gave an update on tornado cleanup and his department’s efforts to get reimbursement for its storm cleanup expenses.

4. Wally Wilson, vice president at Ryan Insurance, LLC, addressed the commission to discuss the county’s quarterly claims report.

5. County Shop Foreman Greg Hite came before the commission to discuss equipment purchasing priorities. Hite recommended buying new graders as a higher priority than buying new trucks.