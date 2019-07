Girard, KS is the 2019 10U Cal Ripken Kansas State Champions

Girard Defeated Parsons 4 to 3 in championship game on Sunday July 14th.

State Tournament included teams from Cal Ripken Districts all across Kansas and was played in Ft. Scott, KS July 11ththrough 14th.

Girard will represent Kansas in the 2019 Midwest Plains 10U Regional tournament in Dickinson, ND July 17th through 21st.