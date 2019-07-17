Six things to do this weekend

FRIDAY

Free Music On The Lake

Musicians will once again perform live each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through September 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. Performances are Fridays at 6 p.m. July 19 performers are Jason Richison and Kinley Rice.

Open Mic at Root Coffeehouse

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 19, there will be an Open Mic night at Root Coffeehouse.

People can sign up for three songs or 15 minutes. Everyone welcome. Bring your music, poetry, talent or just listen.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Little Blue Books Festival

Friends of Historic Girard is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the famous Haldeman-Julius series, the Little Blue Books, that was published in Girard. Friday will feature Little Blue Books Swap, live band, and root beer floats in commemorative cups. Saturday events include picnic lunch on the courthouse lawn, games, contests, trivia for all ages, historic bus tour, LBB speakers, storyteller and crafts for the kids, horse & buggy rides, free watermelon, and face painting.

SATURDAY

College Heights UMC Annual Rummage Sale

College Heights United Methodist Church will have their annual rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. College Heights UMC is located at 1901 South Taylor, across from the PSU Tech Center. Enter the church on the east side, lower level. Proceeds from this sale will go to various mission projects of the church.

Scott VanBecelaere Memorial Dice Run

Fundraiser to raise money for Scott VanBecelaere's children's education, and honoring our Military Veterans. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Pittsburg American Legion, 2815 N. Joplin St. They will ride to the Columbus VFW, Cherokee Legion, Girard Legion, then end at Jimmy B's. A $20 registration fee includes ride, meal, and the after ride concert, with Out Loud and Big Smitty performing at 7 p.m. The Burn Out Contest will be sponsored by Bill's Cycle. For more information, contact Mike Heckert at 620-704-3720.

Pancake feed with Baker Township Fire Department

There will be a pancake feed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the south fire station 1248 S. 220th St. Pittsburg. The event will be hosted by Baker Township Fire Department and Auxiliary. There will be several games for children, fire truck fun and pictures with the firemen. Food is $5 a plate. There will be pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and eggs.