PITTSBURG — Tanner Carlisle delivered the Texas Pirates a 9-8 walk-off victory over the Slider Roiz in Pool Play in the Premier Baseball Junior Championships on Wednesday at Al Ortolani Field on Wednesday.

The Pirates entered the seventh frame down 8-7, but Kyle Williams’ deep flyball to center field landed just inside the wall for a one-run RBI double, setting the stage for Carlisle to win it in his next at-bat.

“I read that it was a fastball in the zone, so I just focused on taking the pitch gap-to-gap.” said Carlisle.

Both offenses were rolling throughout, with the Pirates collecting 13 hits to the Sliders 11.

“Overall we earned the win, but we still need to improve our baserunning, as well as clean up some sloppy plays in the infield.” added Carlisle.

Texas Pirate starting pitcher Brett Britton struck out three batters in two frames. Teammate Dylan Shipley earned the win in relief.

Chase Gerlach pitched the complete outing for the Sliders.

Connor Ramiez, Williams, Dawson Barnes, Alex Rivas, and Easton Hoard each notched two hits for the Pirates.

Jose Banda led the Sliders with two hits and two RBIs. Sliders’ Omar Rodriguez and Gerlach also chipped in one RBI and two hits.

Keller, Dralle’s finish 1-1 in pool play

The Dralle’s needed only five innings to nine runs in Wednesday’s action. St. Mary’s-Colgan athlete Kannon Keller struckout in his first at-bat in the third, but his walk in the second inning led to the Dralle’s first run of the game.

Nick Oliver’s double drove in Ryker Harrington, courtesy running for Keller. It was the first of five runs in the second, which pushed the Dralle lead to 5-1.

The Midwest Nationals scored four runs in the fourth inning, on an error, two walks and a sacrifice fly from Reed Metz.

The win moved the Dralle’s to even on Wednesday. Keller did not entered their morning game, a 7-6 loss to the Colorado Slammers.

The National jumped out to a 6-5 lead after the first three innings, led by consecutive RBI doubles from Jake Skaggs and Arly Miller.

The Slammers would respond with runs in the sixth and seventh frames to steal the win late.

The National Dralle’s will be back in action on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.