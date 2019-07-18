PITTSBURG — In June, the Pittsburg YMCA hosted a “Salute to Service” 5K run. On Wednesday, Chris Bearden, outside community relations director for the YMCA, presented checks for $300 each to representatives of the Pittsburg police and fire departments.

“We just wanted to say thank you guys for everything that you do,” Bearden said. “We’re trying to do something once a year to give back to all the services here in the community, and so we wanted to start off with you guys and personally say thank you for all your hard work.”

The Salute to Service 5K race took place on June 15 and had 38 runners who participated, Bearden said, adding that the YMCA is planning to host other races throughout the year.

Pittsburg Fire Chief Mike Simons said the money donated by the YMCA will go to the Fire Department’s Firepup Program, a youth program named after Firepup, “a friendly Dalmatian cartoon character” developed by the National Fire Safety Council, Inc.

“That directly purchases all of the reading materials that all of the elementary school students see in October for Fire Prevention Week,” Simons said. “So it’s a huge deal. That doesn’t come out of the city budget, it actually comes from donations like this, so every elementary student will receive these fire prevention booklets.”

Pittsburg Police Department Patrol Officer Tony Colyer accepted the check from the YMCA on behalf of the department. Following the check presentation, City of Pittsburg Public Information Manager Sarah Runyon confirmed that the PPD will use the money to pay for child car safety seats.