A new ordinance in one California city will change the way future laws are written.

Leaders in Berkeley, which is about 15 miles northeast of San Francisco, have voted to ban the use of gender-specific terms in city code, TV station KRIV reports. All official city forms will be changed as a result.

Words included in the ban take up an entire page.

Banned words and their suggested alternatives include:

- "Manpower" becomes "human effort"

- "Fireman" becomes "firefighter"

- "Policewoman" becomes "police officer"

- "Master" becomes "captain," "skipper" or "pilot"

- "Heir" becomes "beneficiary"

- "Brother" and "sister" become "sibling"

Backers of the change tell KRIV it will make the city more inclusive.