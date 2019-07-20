1. The commission signed motions from the previous meeting and approved the consent agenda. Commissioner Bruce Blair was not at the meeting.

2. The commission approved $250 donations to the Pittsburg 12-Year-Old All Stars for expenses for a trip to the Midwest Region Little League Tournament in Westfield, Indiana and to the Arma Bulldog 10 & Under Girls’ Softball Team for expenses for a trip to the World Series in Jenson Beach, Florida.

3. Becky Cooper, representing the McCune/Osage Township Library, addressed the commission to discuss issues involving funding for the library.

4. County Counselor Jim Emerson presented an invoice from the Highway 69 Association for $2,000. Commissioner Tom Moody made a motion to approve the payment to the association, which was seconded by Commissioner Jeremy Johnson.

5. Commissioner Tom Moody requested a 10 minute executive session to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel. Following the executive session, Moody announced future business including a 9 a.m. work session on the 2020 county budget and a presentation by Cristy Mitchell of Blue Cross and Blue Shield regarding health insurance estimates for 2020, both scheduled for July 23, and a July 30 presentation by Community Correction Administrative Director Mac Young regarding his department’s revised budget and behavioral grant.