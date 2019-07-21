PITTSBURG — Emporia Post 5 claimed their spot into the Kansas American Legion Class AAA Zone 2 Tournament championship game after defeating Pittsburg Post 64 5-4 on Sunday.

Emporia handed Ethan Goff his first loss of the season.

Down 2-1 heading into the sixth inning, Post 64 responded with three runs.

Pittsburg’s Connor Dillon and Clayton Saporito scored on a Emporia error, and Kyle Kubler plated Jacob Major to push the scoreline to 4-2.

Post 5 rallied back with three runs in the final frame to clinch the victory.

PIttsburg will play the winner of the Linn County/Chanute matchup on Monday at 10 a.m.

The winner of that game will play Emporia for the championship at 1 p.m.