PITTSBURG — Several sightings of graffiti or tagging have been popping up in the Pittsburg area, the Pittsburg Downtown Advisory Board is offering a reward to combat graffiti vandalism.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, the vandalism occurring is in and around the downtown business district. The Downtown Advisory Board is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for spray painting graffiti and tagging buildings, the release said.

“We appreciate the Downtown Advisory Board taking the initiative to offer this reward to help in identifying those responsible for spray painting graffiti in our downtown area,” Pittsburg Police Chief Brent Narges said in the release. “It is disappointing that with all the renovation going on throughout our city and especially the downtown area, someone would choose to vandalize buildings with graffiti."

Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or on our tip line, 620-231 TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.