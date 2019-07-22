FRONTENAC — After claiming the Kansas State Title earlier this month, The Frontenac 9u All-Stars competed in the Midwest Plains Cal Ripken Regional hosted at Frontenac Sports Complex this weekend.

“The Frontenac tournament committee led by Chris Spear and Russ Cramer did an excellent job of hosting an exciting and fair baseball tournament.” said Paul Unrau, Kansas State Cal Ripken Commissioner.

The Raiders finished 2-1 in pool play, defeating Boonville 14-10 and Waite Park 13-7.

Frontenac earned the top billing in bracket play, where they fell to second-seeded Bismarck 2-0 in the semifinals.

Liberal captured the regional crown and a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating Bismarck 4-3 in the finale.

“Frontenac has hosted many district and state tournaments in the past and this was another one of their many tournament successes. Not only was baseball the spot-light during the four-day tournament, but sportsmanship and team play was promoted throughout. All who participated had a great time, witnessed some great baseball, made many new friends, and left Frontenac with fond memories” said Unrau.

“The city of Frontenac can be proud of the Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken baseball program in Frontenac. Many hours of volunteer work are necessary to provide a quality baseball program for the many young people now participating. It is not only an end-of-the-year tournament that makes a quality program, but what happens throughout the year; whether it be in planning and organizing, running the local league game schedule, or hosting a tournament such as this. It is evident that these volunteers' investments are paying great dividends.” added Unrau