PITTSBURG — A vehicle stolen by a juvenile was recovered on Monday.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 11:38 p.m. Monday, officers conducted a felony vehicle stop in the 1400 block of North Smelter Street.

The stop involved a 1996 Ford Ranger and according to the release the vehicle has been reported stolen from a residence in the 700 block of North Catalpa Street earlier on Monday.

According to the release, officers arrested a juvenile male who was allegedly driving the vehicle. The juvenile male was brought to the Pittsburg Police Department where he was turned over to juvenile authorities.

The stolen vehicle was processed at the scene and released back to the owner. Information concerning the case will be submitted to the Crawford County Attorney's office for prosecution.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the police department at 620-231-1700, or at our automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.