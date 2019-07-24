PITTSBURG — Fresh off the production of the hit summer musical “Newsies,” Pittsburg Community Theatre is now turning attention to the final show of the 2019 season, “Fox on the Fairway,” with auditions planned for 7 p.m. July 29-30 at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine in Pittsburg.

According to a release from PCT, the show is a fast-paced farce set at the Quail Valley Country Club, and is filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors, and romantic shenanigans.

Those auditioning may attend one or the other — they are not required to attend both.

Directors John Mazurek and Brad Stefanoni are looking for a cast of six. Casting requirements are two females and two males ages 30 to 60, and one female and one male ages 20 to 30. Actors should have good comedic timing and the ability to memorize lines well. As this is a play, not a musical, no dancing or singing ability is necessary. However, it is somewhat physically demanding.

Those auditioning are asked to be prepared to read from an excerpt of the script, which can be found on the PCT website at www.pctinfo.org along with a rehearsal calendar. There, those auditioning also will find a form to complete and bring to auditions.

Performance dates will be Sept. 26-29. Rehearsals will begin on Aug. 4 and primarily will be on weeknight evenings, but will include a few Saturdays.