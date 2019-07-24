COLUMBUS — Although Crawford County’s own county fair is just a week away, fair enthusiasts who want a head start on the festivities can head to Columbus for the Cherokee County Fair, which is already underway this week at the fairgrounds in Columbus, and will continue through Saturday, July 27.

Every evening of the fair will feature a carnival by Pride Amusements, food and craft vendors beginning at 6 p.m. and live entertainment that will be free and open to the public starting at 8 p.m. Other activities during the day are scheduled throughout the week.

Entertainment for Tuesday evening will include a performance by Ridge Runnerzz, performing oldies and classic rock. Wednesday will feature Duke Mason’s gospel show. On Thursday Country Rewind will perform classic country hits from the past, and on Friday, Phil Vandel will perform some of today’s country hits. Saturday will feature State Line Drive—like Vandel, from the Kansas City area—with a modern rock and alternative performance.

Events scheduled for Tuesday included livestock shows such as those for poultry and rabbits, as well as the 4-H Dog Show planned for 1 p.m.

For Wednesday, more livestock competitions including hogs, sheep, dairy cattle and dairy goats were planned throughout the day, as well as the 4-H Fair Coronation and Herding Hero’s Sheep & Goat Show scheduled for 6 p.m., to be followed by a Dessert Auction and Ice Cream Social.

Thursday will feature meat goats and beef competitions, while Friday’s events will include a Farm Bureau Breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m., Tractor Obstacle Course from noon to 2 p.m., Clover Bud Program at 6:30 p.m., and 4-H Round Robin at 7 p.m. These events will be followed by a greased pig contest for children ages 7 to 13 years old, the Barnyard Olympics for all ages after that.

Saturday, July 27, will feature a Livestock Judging Contest at 9 a.m., followed by Fairgrounds Water Fun from 1 to 3 p.m., presentation of awards at 6 p.m., and 4-H/FFA Premium Sale at 7 p.m., and release of exhibitions at 10 p.m. For more information, call the Cherokee County Fair Office at 620‐429‐3281.