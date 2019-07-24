PITTSBURG — Enrollment for Just Off Broadway Music Theatre Camp, which in August will produce "Lion King Jr.," will end at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Founded and directed by PHS Theatre Director Greg Shaw in collaboration with staff at Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg, it's designed for youth going into grades 6-10. The immersive camp includes learning music, movement, costuming, dance, and other elements of theater, and will culminate in performances for the public.

The camp will be held at Memorial Auditorium from July 31 to Aug. 16, with a varied rehearsal schedule that includes weeknights and weekend days. Those who register for the workshop will audition for parts in the show on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The performances will be Aug. 17-18.

Cost is $100 per child. Proceeds from the camp will fund the coming season for PHS Theatre. Registration may be done online at www.memorialauditorium.org, or by downloading the brochure and form at www.pittsburghighschooltheatre.org, or by calling the box office during business hours at 620-231-7827.