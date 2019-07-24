Equifax is coughing up a big chunk of cash after a massive data breach exposed portions of the credit reporting agency's files to hackers.

The settlement, finalized this week, could be worth as much as $700 million, CNET reports.

Information on an estimated 147 million people was included in the data breach. To see if you are on the list, head here. (Note: You'll have to input your last name and the last six digits of your Social Security number.)

For most people whose data was exposed, the options are free credit monitoring for a decade or $125 cash.

To get more than that, you'll have to prove you were the victim of fraud as a result of the breach or that you had to spend money on services related to the breach, such as freezing your credit. In these cases, you'll need to provide evidence, such as receipts. The maximum claim is $20,000.

Claims are currently being accepted here. You can sign up at the Federal Trade Commission's website to get regular updates on the claims process.

Final court approval is expected soon, with checks likely being cut starting in early 2020.