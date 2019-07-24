1. Archie Moffet, sales representative for Foley Equipment, addressed the commission to discuss the county’s possible purchase of road graders. Moffet and the commissioners discussed which graders they may want to replace, but the commission did not approve any purchases.

2. Blue Cross and Blue Shield Representative Cristy Mitchell addressed the commission to discuss health insurance estimates for 2020.

3. Randi Ryan, representing the county’s employee benefits committee, addressed the commission to present recommendations of the benefits committee.

4. Under new business, County Counselor Jim Emerson brought up the county’s Noxious Weed Department’s request to purchase a truck, and the commission approved the $23,950 purchase.

5. Commissioner Tom Moody announced future business including a 9 a.m. work session on the 2020 county budget scheduled for June 26, and a July 30 presentation from Mac Young, community corrections administrative director, on his department’s fiscal year 2020 revised budget and behavioral health grant.