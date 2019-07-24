1. Mayor Patrick O’Bryan requested to remove an item from the consent agenda. After discussing the item, which was a Fire Department request to purchase elevens sets of bunker gear from Olathe, Kansas-based Conrad Fire Equipment for $25,863.86, the commission approved the request. The rest of the consent agenda was approved.

2. Ethan Lomshek, Eagle Scout from Troop 81 in Pittsburg, and his father Roger Lomshek gave a presentation on the 23rd Street Bike Park cleanup and renovation project.

3. Director of Finance Jamie Clarkson gave a presentation on the 2020 budget. Commissioner Chuck Munsell made a motion to approve adopting the budget, which was seconded by Commissioner Sarah Chenoweth and approved by the commission. A public hearing is scheduled for August 13 in the City Commission Room at the Law Enforcement Center to hear and answer questions related to the budget.

4. Public Works Director Cameron Alden gave a presentation on bids for modifying traffic signals near the intersection of East Centennial Street and South Rouse Street and recommended awarding a contract for $82,685.70 to CDL Electric Company, Inc. of Pittsburg. Commissioner Chenoweth made a motion to approve awarding the contract, Commissioner Dan McNally seconded it, and commission unanimously approved it.

5. During the non-agenda reports and requests period at the end of the meeting, Mayor O’Bryan said he wanted to thank everyone who participated in the recent city land use plan public input sessions. Commissioner Chenoweth said she wanted to thank everyone who was involved in recent road work on Broadway, that it turned out great, and also thanked the public for being patient while the work was going on. City Manager Daron Hall announced the city will receive the “Inspire – Create – Innovate” Community Award from the League of Kansas Municipalities at the League’s annual conference in October. Hall also recognized Pittsburg Community Theatre’s recent “Newsies” play for the large audience turnout it attracted.