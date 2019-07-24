PITTSBURG — The City of Pittsburg Street Division will be continuing work over the next couple of months to complete the paving of East 13th Street from North Elm Street to North Joplin Street; East 14th Street from North Broadway Street to North Joplin Street; and West Martin Street from South Georgia Street to South Olive Street.

According to a release from the city of Pittsburg, typical construction hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This work is part of the continued efforts being made on the street sales tax initiative.

Motorists should expect possible changes to traffic patterns and traffic delays during construction. Even though traffic control will be in place to allow traffic to use all the streets in the area of construction, traffic will be slowed due to lane closures. Side streets could also be temporarily closed as the pavement operation moves through the intersections. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible, to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction, and be aware of workers in the work zone.

The City of Pittsburg appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Contact the City of Pittsburg Public Utilities Department at 620-240-5126 with questions regarding this project.