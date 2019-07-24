Northeast Junior High to implement a new homework policy in the fall

ARMA — Between sports, dance and all the other things junior high students are into, sometimes homework gets left on the back burner.

To help lessen the amount of incomplete homework, Northeast Jr. High are bringing back an old program. According to Junior High Principal Terry Cleland the program, the “Work in Now Policy”, was implemented approximately five years ago. The program needed some changes, and now revived will give children the opportunity to get a better grade.

This program will only be implemented in the junior high.

The USD 246 Board of Education approved the WIN Policy at its July board meeting.

WIN acts as a “buffer” before students reach the need for mandatory tutoring, which requires students who have a “F” in any subject to stay after school for a week to get their grade back up.

If a student hasn’t completed 70 percent of their assignment or fails to complete an assignment due at class time, they will be assigned a “WIN”until the assignment is completed satisfactorily.

“The goal [of WIN] is to decrease the number of missing assignments for the students, and let the parents know the students are failing to complete their work,” Cleland said.

Another goal is to “increase the mastery of core concepts due to completion of assignments,” the policy reads.

According to the district, a teacher will notify the office and that a particular student will need to stay after school. The teacher will withhold the assignment from the student and they may then pick up the assignment from the WIN supervisor. Any work done in WIN will be graded at a 30 percent deduction of the maximum points earned. Any assignment termed an “in class” assignment does not fall under WIN.

Teachers pick certain days of the week to stay after school for WIN. There will always be a certified teacher there to help them with their assignments, Cleland said.

Outside of WIN, there is also voluntary tutoring at the junior high, all the student needs to do is ask their teacher, Cleland said.

People can learn more at the district’s open house on Aug. 14 at Northeast High School.