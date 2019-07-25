Five things to do this weekend

FRIDAY

Cherokee County Fair & Reunion

The 91st annual American Legion Cherokee County Fair & Reunion will be on July 23 to 27 at the Columbus fairgrounds.

Trivia Night at The Museum

The Crawford County Historical Museum will host a Trivia Night at the Museum at 7 p.m. at the museum, located at 651 U.S. 69, Pittsburg. The cost is $10 per person to entry. The event is a fundraiser for the Crawford County Historical Museum.

ArtForms Gallery 3rd Anniversary Celebration

People can join the ArtForms Gallery artists in an evening of celebration on Friday. Each artist are creating a set of three associated artistic works intended to be appreciated together to commemorate the third year as a co-op gallery. This special art will be unveiled during the celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. at ArtForms Gallery LLC, located at 620 North Broadway.

Johnnie Zibert Polka Band

Johnnie Zibert Polka Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Barto’s Idle Hour.

SUNDAY

Easy & Best Beer Breads Class

Easy & Best Beer Breads Class will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at McCune Farm to Market.

Participants will learn several delicious and easy recipes in this class. Cost: $35. Includes: Tasting & breads created by the participants in class to take home. People may bring a friend. Call 620-404-9710 to sign up. The class size is limited.