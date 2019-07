Local Karate School Competes at Tournament

Members of the Japan Karate-do Genbu-Kai of Pittsburg, Kansas participated in the Minnesota Genbu-Kai Tournament/Seminars Event held in Winona, MN July 19—July 21. Over 60 participants represented California, Kansas, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania. James Otter and Amy Murray volunteered as officials.

Pittsburg competitors and results are:

Wyatt Brokob

First place, Junior Intermediate Boys Kobudo Kumite

First place, Junior Intermediate Team Kata

Second place, Junior Intermediate Boys Kata

Second place, Junior Intermediate Kobudo Kata

Pyper Lough

First place, Junior Intermediate/Advanced Girls Kobudo Kumite

First place, Junior Intermediate Team Kata

First place, Junior Batto Kata

Second place, Junior Intermediate Girls Kumite

Rosemary Stapleton

First place, Junior Intermediate Girls Kumite

First place, Junior Intermediate Kobudo Kata

First place, Junior Intermediate Team Kata

Second place, Junior Batto Kata

Third place, Junior Intermediate Girls Kata

Third place, Junior Intermediate/Advanced Girls Kobudo Kumite

Skylynn Carter

First place, Junior Advanced Girls Kata

Second place, Junior Advanced Team Kata

Third place, Junior Advanced Girls Kumite

Karen Leyva

First place, Junior Advanced Girls Kumite

Second place, Junior Advanced Kobudo Kata

Second place, Junior Intermediate/Advanced Kobudo Kumite

Second place, Junior Advanced Team Kata

Third place, Junior Advanced Girls Kata

Seth Loudermilk

First place, Junior Red Belt Boys Kata

First place, Junior Advanced Kobudo Kata

Second place, Junior Advanced Kumite

Second place, Junior Advanced Boys Kobudo Kumite

Hanna Do

First place, Junior Red Belt Girls Kata

First place, Junior Red Belt Girls Kumite

Second place, Junior Advanced Team Kata