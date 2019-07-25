PITTSBURG — A Pittsburg man is facing flashing charges after being arrested Thursday.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, on the evening, July 13, PPD officers were sent to a residence regarding an unknown nude male allegedly exposing himself to a 10 year old girl in front of her home. The child ran into her residence and the suspect fled the scene in a black pickup. Officers learned that the day before this same pickup had followed an 11-year-old girl, who is a relative of the 10-year-old, from a nearby store to the same residence. However, there was no reported contact with the driver of the pickup on that date.

On the evening of July 19, officers were again dispatched to the same residence for a report of a nude male suspect allegedly exposing himself to the aforementioned 10-year-old and 11-year-old girls, and masturbating. The children quickly got an adult from inside the home and the suspect allegedly fled the scene in a black pickup. The children advised this was the same suspect who had exposed himself the week before.

Investigators began developing information leading toward the positive identification of the suspect, and on Thursday morning, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. Ronald W. McDaniel, 41, of Pittsburg, was arrested for three counts of felony lewd and lascivious behavior and two counts of misdemeanor stalking. McDaniel was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking and is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.