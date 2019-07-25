PITTSBURG — A Pittsburg man is in the Crawford County Jail today, following his arrest on charges of forceable rape, rape of a physically powerless victim, aggravated criminal sodomy and violation of a protective order.

Joshua E. Caswell, 20, of Pittsburg, is being held on $202,000 bond.

The charges stem from a pair of incidents in May of this year.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, on the afternoon of May 17, PPD received a report of a sexual assault incident which had allegedly occurred earlier in the week, on May 12th. The victim, a 19-year-old female, reported being forcibly sexually assaulted Caswell. The victim was seven months pregnant at the time of the assault. Investigators began following up on this incident, during which the victim disclosed another alleged sexual assault incident involving Caswell, which had allegedly occurred on Nov. 10, 2018.

After the May 12th incident, the victim applied for a protection from abuse order against Mr. Caswell. Investigators learned that on May 24, Caswell had allegedly violated the conditions of the protection order by attempting to contact the victim after he had been served notice of the order.

Caswell was allegedly in a relationship with the victim at the time of the assaults.

On Wednesday morning, investigators located Caswell and took him into custody without incident on a probable cause arrest.

The rape and sodomy charges are all level 1 person felonies and carry a potential sentence of 147 to 658 months in prison on each count, depending upon criminal history. Violation of a protective order is a Class A misdemeanor and carries a potential sentence of up to 1 year in the county jail and a $2,500 fine.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477).