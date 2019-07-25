Red Cross blood shortage prompts urgent call for donations

GIRARD — People with all blood types are being called upon by the American Red Cross.

According to a release from the American Red Cross, the Red Cross is facing a blood shortage and has issued an “urgent call for eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types to give now and help save lives.”

Blood donations have fallen short of expectations for the past two months, resulting in a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply, the release said.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Michele Grimm, district manager, Central Plains Blood Services Region Kansas, in a release. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

How to Help

There will be a community blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 106 S. Western, Girard.

To schedule an appointment, people can use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate, the release said.

According to the release, for this blood drive people who make an appointment and donate blood or platelets can receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card as a “way of saying thanks during this urgent time.” Donors must have a valid email address on file to receive their reward.

People can also visit the Red Cross website to see upcoming blood drives in the area.